Guwahati: Assam’s rich culinary traditions have taken the global stage by storm, with internationally renowned chef and MasterChef Australia finalist Sarah Todd embracing and celebrating the flavors of the region.

The acclaimed chef was recently seen not only tasting but also preparing an iconic Assamese dish — a moment that has stirred pride across the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Reacting to the global spotlight, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X and wrote with enthusiasm on Sunday:

“Assam’s recipes entice global tastebuds! Glad to see celebrated Chef @SarahToddChef is relishing the taste of this local delicacy and preparing it herself. From cuisines to culture, visiting Assam is an experience of a lifetime.”

This high-profile endorsement from Chef Todd is more than just a culinary curiosity — it is a moment of cultural celebration. Her deep appreciation for Assamese food, rooted in tradition and packed with authentic flavors, speaks volumes about the untapped potential of the region’s gastronomy on the world stage.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As she experimented with native ingredients and time-honored cooking techniques, Sarah Todd spotlighted what every Assamese knows in their heart — that the cuisine of Assam is bold, beautiful, and utterly unforgettable. Her visit and culinary exploration mark a powerful moment of cultural diplomacy, where a dish becomes a bridge between continents.

For Assam, this is not just a matter of pride — it is a global invitation. The state’s unique food heritage, once a well-kept secret of the Northeast, is now calling out to the world. From tangy fish curries to aromatic herbs, from slow-cooked bamboo delicacies to fiery chutneys — Assam is ready to be tasted, savored, and remembered.

The endorsement also reflects the success of Assam’s larger push to position itself as a premium destination for culture, cuisine, and tourism. With its lush landscapes, ancient traditions, and now internationally acknowledged cuisine, Assam is not just a place to visit — it is an experience to live.

Chef Sarah Todd’s embrace of Assamese cuisine is a powerful reminder: Assam is not just serving food — it is serving identity, soul, and a slice of India the world is now waking up to.