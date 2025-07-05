Guwahati: The ongoing flyover construction on National Highway 17 at Chhaygaon in Assam’s Kamrup district, has become a significant public safety hazard, with widespread allegations of persistent negligence in adhering to safety protocols.

Locals said despite repeated warnings and its declared unsafe status, this crucial thoroughfare remains unaddressed, posing severe risks, especially to school children and daily commuters.

The danger is amplified by numerous public institutions in the vicinity, forcing countless daily commuters, including students, to navigate this hazardous route. Alarmingly, street vendors continue to operate directly beneath the unfinished structure while active construction proceeds overhead, further escalating the risk.

Compounding the peril is the glaring absence of adequate traffic police surveillance, leading to rampant disregard for traffic regulations. The construction sites themselves are woefully lacking in proper safety apparatus; flimsy tapes and dilapidated barricades offer a false sense of security, barely concealing exposed iron rods and water-filled potholes.

A recent attempt to ease congestion by rerouting the Goalpara-Guwahati route via Chhaygaon through Kukurmara proved futile. This diversion, adding 20-25 minutes to travel time, is ineffective because the alternative route through Krishnai and Dudhnoi is reportedly in an equally dilapidated state.

Commuters Lament Deplorable Conditions

Daily commuters expressed profound grievances to Northeast Now over the deplorable road conditions. “It becomes incredibly difficult for us to walk on these roads, especially during rainy seasons,” lamented one pedestrian.

Alarmingly, a section of the bridge reportedly collapsed during recent heavy rainfall, further exacerbating transportation woes on this critical and highly trafficked highway connecting Chhaygaon and Goalpara.

This accident-prone stretch is characterized by incomplete bridge sections and construction materials haphazardly spread across the road. Despite repeated complaints from local residents and activists, this grave road safety hazard appears to have prompted no substantive response from the authorities.

A daily traveler underscored the persistent challenges: “The muddy terrain makes travelling incredibly difficult, compounded by the heavy traffic on both sides of the bridge.”

Urgent Calls for Safety Measures

Experts, addressing the escalating crisis, have strongly advocated for the immediate provision of dedicated footpaths and sidewalks, particularly in densely populated areas and near educational institutions.

They emphasize the critical need to ensure these pedestrian pathways remain free from encroachments and obstacles. The absence of sturdy guardrails along the road further escalates the risk, contributing to rampant jaywalking, a serious concern in the area.

Activists have additionally urged the implementation of “Safe School Zones” around educational establishments along the route.

They advocate for enforced lower speed limits, redesigned roads with narrower lanes, and specifically designed speed breakers in school vicinities. Commuters, too, have vehemently highlighted the persistent issue of massive potholes and the urgent necessity for effective drainage systems.

“We hardly see any traffic police officer in the area,” a local source revealed, underscoring the severe lack of enforcement.

An email sent to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) concerning the delay and urgent need for intervention has remained unanswered. Northeast Now will provide updates once a response is received.