Assam's Byrnihat tops global pollution, 13 Indian cities in top 20: IQAir

Guwahati: A new report released on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, shows that thirteen out of the world’s top 20 most polluted cities are in India, with Byrnihat in Assam being the most polluted city globally.

The World Air Quality Report 2024, by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir, reveals that Delhi remains the most polluted capital city in the world. India is now the fifth most polluted country, down from third place in 2023.

The report notes that India’s air quality improved slightly in 2024, with a 7% drop in PM2.5 concentrations (from 54.4 to 50.6 micrograms per cubic meter). However, India still contributes to a large portion of global pollution.

Byrnihat, a town located between Assam and Meghalaya, is especially affected by pollution from nearby industries such as distilleries and iron and steel plants. Other Indian cities in the top 20 include Delhi, Mullanpur (Punjab), Faridabad, Loni, Gurugram, Ganganagar, Greater Noida, Bhiwadi, Muzaffarnagar, Hanumangarh, and Noida.

Delhi’s air quality worsened in 2024, with the average PM2.5 level rising from 102.4 micrograms per cubic meter in 2023 to 108.3 micrograms in 2024. In fact, 35% of Indian cities reported PM2.5 levels more than 10 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended limit of 5 micrograms per cubic meter.

Air pollution continues to be a serious health issue in India, reducing life expectancy by about 5.2 years. A study published by Lancet Planetary Health last year found that around 1.5 million deaths in India each year from 2009 to 2019 were linked to long-term exposure to PM2.5 pollution. These tiny particles, which are smaller than 2.5 microns, can enter the lungs and bloodstream, leading to breathing problems, heart disease, and even cancer.

Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO chief scientist and health ministry advisor, emphasized that while India has improved its air quality data collection, more action is needed.

She suggested simple solutions like replacing biomass with LPG to improve health and reduce pollution. She also recommended expanding public transport, imposing fines on certain cars, and strictly enforcing emission laws for industries and construction sites to reduce air pollution.