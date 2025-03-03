Assam’s 8-year-old Binita Chetry stuns judges on 'Britain’s Got Talent'

Guwahati: Eight-year-old Binita Chetry from Assam wowed both viewers and judges with her exceptional dance skills on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.

What began as a dream for the young girl quickly became a reality when she performed on the famous stage, leaving everyone amazed with her flexibility and captivating moves.

For Binita, ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ was her “dream stage,” where she showcased her incredible talent. She even shared her innocent wish of buying a pink princess house if she won. With poise, she flawlessly executed dance moves and backflips, displaying impressive flexibility and agility.

Her seamless transitions between moves earned praise from the show’s panel of judges- Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli, and Alesha Dixon – who were all visibly impressed by her talent.

Despite her stunning performance, Binita did not receive the golden buzzer, a special honour that sends performers directly to the final round.

This decision sparked disappointment and outrage on social media, with many viewers feeling she deserved more recognition. However, Binita was still promoted to the next round, and her fans are eagerly awaiting her next performance.

While some believe the judges made a mistake in not awarding the golden buzzer, it’s clear that Binita Chetry has already made a lasting impression on one of the world’s most prestigious talent platforms.