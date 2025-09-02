Guwahati: The Nanda Talukdar Foundation (NTF) has included Assamese into BharatGen, India’s sovereign artificial intelligence programme, as per India Today NE.

This marks the the tenth Indian language supported by the government’s ambitious digital initiative.

The partnership saw the light of the day by a Memorandum of Understanding signed between NTF and BharatGen at IIT Bombay.

BharatGen, unveiled by the Union Government in June, is the world’s first government-funded multimodal large language model initiative.

The programme wishes to create AI agents fluent in all 22 scheduled Indian languages.

The foundation’s contribution of two million digitised Assamese pages is a memorable moment for a language which was previously categorised as “low-resource” in digital applications.

The other languages under the initiative are Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Telugu, and Kannada in India’s AI ecosystem.

“This is not just about technology—it is about ensuring Assamese has a future in the digital century. With BharatGen, we are placing Assamese shoulder to shoulder with the world’s major languages,” Dr Narayan Sharma emphasised during the signing ceremony.

Courtesy of the integration, Assamese literature, from classical texts and contemporary works would be “within reach of artificial intelligence applications.”