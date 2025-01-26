Guwahati: A youth reported missing last year was found dead in a drain in Dibrugarh, Assam on Sunday.

As per reports, the dead body was recovered during a safety operation carried out for the visit of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to Dibrugarh.

The dead body was found near the Mankata Road in Dibrugarh.

The deceased was identified as Ranju Katoky, 26, a resident of Nirmali village in Dibrugarh.

He was reportedly missing since Durga Puja last year.

An investigation was initiated following the recovery of the dead body.

The police are trying to figure out the cause of death and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.