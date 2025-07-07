Guwahati: A young man reportedly jumped into the Brahmaputra River near the Ganesh Temple at Hatisila in Guwahati’s Panikhaiti area in Assam on Monday.

The individual has been identified as Cham Das, a resident of Patharkuberi in Narengi.

According to initial reports, he had visited the temple earlier in the day. The reason behind the incident is currently unknown.

Following the report, personnel from the Panikhaiti Police Station and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a search and rescue operation.

Authorities are investigating the case and have not ruled out any possibilities, including issues related to mental health. Eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage from the temple area are being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Search operations continue, and further updates are awaited.