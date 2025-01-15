Guwahati: A team of Assam Police arrested three individuals suspected of drug trafficking in the Sonai Rangirghat area of Cachar district.

The operation, which was based on intelligence reports, resulted in the seizure of nearly 9,000 Yaba tablets valued at over Rs 2 crore in the international grey market.

The arrested individuals, identified as Prabindra Riyang, Baharul Islam, and Prabhat Barman, are currently under investigation.

Police said that the source and destination of the drugs are being investigated.

Yaba is a type of methamphetamine tablet that is widely abused in Southeast Asia, particularly in countries such as Thailand, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.

It is also known as “crazy medicine” or “crazy drug.”

Yaba tablets typically contain a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, which can produce a range of effects.