Assam: World Sparrow Day celebrated in North Lakhimpur

North Lakhimpur: The Regional Agriculture Research Station, Assam Agriculture University of North Lakhimpur under the aegis of Agriculture Ornithology Programme of Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) on Thursday celebrated “World Sparrow Day 2025″ in North Lakhimpur.

Speaking on the occasion Phuleswari Dutta said that she had been working for the preserving the endangered Himalayan Griffon vultures on the trees of her backyard for the last three decades despite her limited resources.

Eminent conservationist Saumyadeep Dutta, who attended the function appealed to everyone to develop love and compassion towards nature.

Prabal Saikia, Chief Scientist of RARS-AAU-North Lakhimpur called for the protection of local residential birds along with the sparrow at the meeting.

On today’s occasion, the organizers also felicitated Phuleswari Dutta of Dhakuakhana, the winner of the Asom Gaurav Award for her conservational works to protect endangered vultures.

RARS-AAU-North Lakhimpur also presented her with the Parvesh Mitra Award.