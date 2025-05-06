Guwahati: Assam Women’s University student Nabanita Bhuyan has been selected for the prestigious “Know Your Leader” programme organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), under the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Nabanita is a 4th-semester student of Political Science at Assam Women’s University, Jorhat.

She secured this coveted opportunity through her exceptional performance in a rigorous national-level online Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) test.

The test, held on May 1st, 2025, was exclusively for university-nominated students and focused on the life and significant contributions of the revered Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore.

Adding to the pride of the state, Nabanita is the only student selected from Assam to participate in this prestigious programme.

Her achievement highlights the academic excellence and dedication present among the youth of the region.

The “Know Your Leader” programme is scheduled to take place on May 9, 2025, at the Lok Sabha Central Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi.

The date holds special significance as it coincides with the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, further underscoring the importance of Ms. Bhuyan’s accomplishment.