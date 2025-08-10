Guwahati: A women’s collective in Assam has raised concerns over the state government’s decision to allow licensed firearms for indigenous people in “sensitive areas.”

The group, known as Nari Nagarik Manch, an apolitical platform uniting women’s voices, expressed alarm on Saturday, warning that the policy could lead to an increase in violence, reverse years of peacebuilding efforts, and provoke civil conflict.

The collective called on the state government to reconsider the move, emphasizing that instead of “weaponising civilians,” Efforts should be focused on strengthening law enforcement agencies to more effectively address security concerns.

The women’s group, during a meeting in Guwahati, expressed that the decision could escalate gender-based violence and create a dangerous gun culture in the state.

“It could undo decades of work to promote disarmament after the insurgency period, making it harder to maintain peace,” a representative of the collective stated. The group further warned that the policy could push Assam toward a “civil war scenario” by exacerbating tensions in sensitive areas.

The collective has decided to submit a memorandum to the President, Prime Minister, Governor, and Chief Minister, demanding the repeal of the decision.

They also plan to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and launch a social media campaign to oppose the policy.

The Assam Cabinet approved the decision on May 28, designating Dhubri, Morigaon, Barpeta, Nagaon, and South Salmara-Mankachar districts, along with localities such as Rupahi, Dhing, and Jania, as areas where indigenous people would be eligible for arms licenses.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stated that the demand for firearms in these “vulnerable” regions has been ongoing since the Assam Agitation period (1979-1985), with residents seeking arms for safety reasons.

The licenses will be issued after thorough scrutiny and a multi-layered process, Sarma assured.

Opposition leaders, however, have criticized the government’s decision, describing it as a politically divisive move intended to polarize the public.

They argue that the policy could threaten Assam’s fragile peace and have called for intervention by the Centre to revoke it.