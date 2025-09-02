Guwahat: In a bid to transform an invasive aquatic weed into a source of sustainable income, conservation organisation Aaranyak, in collaboration with the Nagaon Wildlife Division of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve and the Laokhowa Burhachapori Conservation Society (LBCS), has launched a training workshop on water hyacinth crafts at Gorajan Range.

The initiative, which began on August 28, is being supported by the International Rhino Foundation (IRF).

The programme is specifically aimed at empowering women’s groups living around the Laokhowa Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary (LBWS).

By providing them with skills to craft saleable products from water hyacinth, the organisers hope to reduce local communities’ dependence on fragile forest resources while opening up a new livelihood avenue.

A total of 25 women participants are undergoing intensive training under the guidance of Master Trainer Anjuma Begum.

Over the course of the workshop, which will conclude on September 3, the women have already crafted an array of innovative products including pen stands, mobile purses, baskets, ladies’ purses, containers, and more. Some of these items have already found buyers, giving the initiative an encouraging start.

The programme was formally inaugurated by Rajib Hazarika, Divisional Forest Officer of Nagaon Wildlife Division, in the presence of senior forest officials including Harish Ch. Nath, ACF; Pankaj Bora and Mukut Rabha, Range Officers; Dilwar Hussain of LBCS; and Arif Hussain, Senior Manager, RRCD, Aaranyak. The dignitaries highlighted the potential of such initiatives in linking conservation with community welfare.

Alongside hands-on training, the workshop also hosted a consultation session covering critical aspects of entrepreneurship such as production, value addition, marketing strategies, raw material supply, market linkages, and online marketing.

Organisers believe that combining skill-building with market knowledge will ensure that the initiative is not just creative but also economically viable.

The participating women expressed their gratitude to the organisers, noting that the training has given them a sense of empowerment and hope for alternative livelihoods.

Aaranyak, in a statement on Tuesday, reaffirmed its commitment to creating community-driven solutions that align with conservation priorities and local development needs.