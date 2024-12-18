Guwahati: A woman along with her infant daughter died after drowning in the Barak River in Cachar, Assam on Tuesday night.

The victims were identified as Helena Begum Borbhuyan and her daughter Jannatara Begum.

They were travelling with Helena’s husband, Rais Uddin when their vehicle lost control and plunged into the Barak River.

Rais Uddin, who was driving the vehicle, managed to escape by breaking the car’s window. However, his wife and daughter were unable to escape and drowned in the river.

Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) responded promptly to the accident, with a large-scale search operation conducted through the night.

The bodies of the mother and daughter were recovered from the river on Wednesday morning.

Rais Uddin, who sustained injuries in the accident, is currently undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College Hospital.