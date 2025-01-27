Silchar: A woman sustained injuries after she bravely intervened to protect her pet dogs from a leopard attack in Assam’s Tinsukia district early Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the Rongagora Path area of Tinsukia, where the presence of leopards has been reported previously.

Dipti Das, the victim, recounted that she was awakened by the frantic barking of her dogs around 5 am. Upon investigating, she found a leopard attempting to ambush her pets.

Without hesitation, she confronted the leopard, resulting in injuries to her hand and neck from the leopard’s bites.

“It was not a fully grown leopard, perhaps slightly larger than a dog. This allowed me to fight back, despite having no weapon. Otherwise, I fear the outcome would have been much worse,” she said.

Das’s family immediately transported her to a government hospital in Tinsukia, subsequently informing the Assam Forest Department officials.

Local forest officials, upon inspecting the site, discovered footprints consistent with those of a leopard.

“The evidence strongly suggests a leopard attack, and we are currently conducting a thorough investigation,” said an Assam forest official.