Assam woman found murdered in Bengaluru, suspect absconding

Guwahati: A young woman from Assam was found dead under mysterious conditions in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Maya Gogoi Deka, a resident of Guwahati, Assam.

The 19-year-old was working as a student counsellor for a private firm in HSR Layout.

The police suspect the case to be a murder.

According to reports, Maya was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a service apartment in Indiranagar of Bengaluru.

Following the recovery of the deceased, the police have identified 21-year-old Aarav Hanoy from Kerala as the prime suspect.

He is currently on the run.

According to reports, Maya and Aarav checked into The Royal Living service apartment on November 23.

CCTV footage shows Aarav exiting the apartment on Tuesday at 8:19 am, after which his mobile phone was switched off.

Staff at the service apartment alerted the police after detecting a foul smell emanating from the room.

After preliminary investigations, the suspected the case to be a premeditated murder.

Police found an old kitchen knife and a nylon rope, which Aarav had ordered online, at the crime scene.

Police stated that the body was slightly decomposed, indicating that the murder may have occurred at least a day before.

The victim’s sister filed a complaint, stating that Maya and Aarav were well-acquainted and the family was aware of their relationship.

However, the motive behind the murder is still not known.