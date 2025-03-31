Guwahati: Assam Police on Monday recovered a deceased woman’s body from a storage room near the Mittal showroom in Guwahati’s Lalmati, an official said.

The official said the incident came to light when a foul odor near the storage room alerted locals, who informed the police.

Basistha Police reached the spot and started the investigation following the information. Later Police identified the deceased as Junu Rajbonshi.

Family members alleged that one Vijay, with whom she had a relationship, murdered her.

According to sources, the woman worked as a street vendor. She married a man previously, but her husband had passed away.

“A man named Vijay, who was in a relationship with her, is now the prime suspect in her murder,” said a family member.

On Saturday night, a heated argument reportedly took place between Junu and Vijay. Later family member raised concern as Junu’s phone remained switched off following the argument, the sources added.

Upon recovering the body police started an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

The police are expected to question Vijay and others close to the victim, the official added.