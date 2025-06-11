Guwahati: A 24-year-old woman from Nazira, Assam, identified as Shivali Kashyap, was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on the night of June 10.

The incident has ignited serious concerns, with her family vehemently alleging foul play and pointing fingers at her boyfriend, Saurav Purohit.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sources indicate that Shivali had been working at a private firm in Ahmedabad and was staying at her boyfriend’s house, identified as Saurav Purohit.

Purohit claims Shivali died after “falling from a building.” However, the family has strongly refuted this account, suggesting she may have been murdered.

According to family members, Shivali was on a phone call with her mother until 12:34 AM on the night of her death. Shockingly, just 30 minutes later, around 1:00 AM, the family reportedly received a call informing them of her demise, raising critical questions about the rapid and unexplained turn of events.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upon learning of the tragedy, her brother immediately traveled to Ahmedabad to liaise with local authorities and ensure a thorough and diligent legal investigation.

The bereaved family has urged the Ahmedabad police to conduct a comprehensive probe, specifically focusing on the boyfriend’s alleged involvement.

Furthermore, her family and friends are demanding swift justice and a transparent inquiry into the incident.

Sources added that the exact cause of Shivali Kashyap’s death remains undetermined. Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the case.