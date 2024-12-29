Guwahati: A woman in Sribhumi, Assam was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws over an alleged extra-marital affair.

The deceased was identified as Anowara Begum, a resident of Anglabazar in the Badarpur police station area.

As per reports, the in-laws claimed that the woman was caught with her alleged lover during some “immoral” acts.

It was during this they tied them up and assaulted them severely, the in-laws told the police.

They claimed that Anowara had an affair with a man named Salim Uddin.

Salim was also severely injured during the incident.

However, the woman’s family claimed that the incident was a planned murder.

The woman’s family has registered a case against four individuals at the Badarpur police station.

The accused were identified as Yunos Ahmed, Nazrul Islam, Siddique Ali, and Ranu Bibi.

Police said that the incident is being investigated and arrests are to be made soon.