Guwahati: A woman and her daughter were charred to death after a fire broke out at their residence in Kamakhya Nagar, Maligaon area of Assam’s Guwahati on Thursday morning.

The victims have been identified as Sarmistha Chakravarty and her daughter Dipshikha Chakravarty. Both reportedly died on the spot as the blaze rapidly engulfed their home.

Initial reports suggest the fire may have been triggered by a suspected short circuit. The flames spread quickly, leaving the family with little time to react.

According to police, Subrata Chakravarty, the husband and father, managed to escape the blaze but sustained serious burn injuries.

He was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police personnel arrived at the scene soon after the incident and recovered the bodies, which were sent for post-mortem.