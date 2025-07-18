Written by Manoj Kumar Ojha

Tinsukia: A woman was allegedly killed by her husband during a domestic altercation in the Dumduma located in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred around 5 PM near a nursing home on Azad Road. According to sources, Kishore Tanti, a former employee of the electricity department, got into a heated argument with his second wife, Manisha Moran (50).

During the altercation, Tanti allegedly struck her on the head with a stone slab, causing her to collapse. He fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Neighbours alerted the police, who reached the spot and called for a 108 emergency ambulance. Moran was taken to Doomdooma First Referral Unit (FRU), where doctors declared her brought dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Police have launched a search operation to trace the accused, who remains absconding. The victim is survived by two daughters.

This case comes amid a series of recent incidents involving domestic violence across Assam.

In Cachar district, a man identified as Sanjoy Re allegedly attempted to kill his wife, Kuthimona Re, in Punicherra village. The accused reportedly attacked her with a sharp weapon during a drunken outburst and later pushed her into a bushfire.

Neighbours rescued the woman, who was admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital with serious burn injuries. Police arrested Sanjoy, and the case is currently under trial.

In another case reported from Ulubari, Guwahati, a man named Rubul Sharma was arrested for allegedly killing his wife with an iron rod. He later surrendered at the Paltan Bazar Police Station, reportedly citing suspicions of infidelity as the motive. The couple had a two-year-old daughter.

Earlier this month in Sonitpur district, a 62-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances. Neighbours had reported frequent quarrels between the woman and her husband.

The deceased had multiple injuries, and police have registered a case and are investigating.