Assam: Woman allegedly assaulted in Moving Bus in Sribhumi

Guwahati: A young woman was allegedly assaulted by a bus conductor after boarding an Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) operated bus near Badarpur Circle Office on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, the victim was traveling to Sribhumi when she found herself alone in the vehicle. Sensing danger, she attempted to get off, but the conductor forcibly prevented her from leaving and allegedly misbehaved with her.

Fearing for her safety, she sent her live location to her father via WhatsApp. Realizing this, the conductor diverted the bus to Lamajua, where he allegedly assaulted her before abandoning her.

Upon learning of the incident, her family, accompanied by members of the Hindu Raksha Dal, rushed to her aid and took her to the hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with members of the Hindu Raksha Dal staging protests and blocking roads at the city’s AOC Point, demanding swift justice. Protesters also staged a blockade in front of the ASTC office, calling for the immediate arrest of the accused.

Sribhumi SP Partha Pratim Das assured the public that police are investigating the case from all possible angles. “We are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice for the victim,” he stated, stating the seriousness with which authorities are handling the matter.

Protesters have demanded the immediate arrest of the accused within 24 hours, warning of larger agitations if justice is delayed.