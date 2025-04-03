Guwahati: The Assam government has witnessed a major bureaucratic reshuffle in public administration ensuring better administrative supervision and governance at the grassroots level.

The Governor has issued orders through the Government of Assam, Department of Personnel (Personnel-A), Assam Secretariat, Dispur, Guwahati stating that the Government of Assam has relieved Laya Madduri, IAS from the Assam Government and placed at the disposal of the Government of India for her appointment as Director in the Department of Economic Affairs, Delhi.

The Government moved Ananta Kumar Gogoi, ACS from Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zilla Parishad, Golaghat, to CEO, Zilla Parishad, Morigaon.

*Ditimoni Pegu, ACS – from CEO, Zilla Parishad, Majuli, and Registrar, Majuli University of Culture (addl.) to Joint Secretary, Labour Welfare Department

*Bipul Kumar Das, ACS from CEO, Zilla Parishad, Jorhat, to CEO, Zilla Parishad, Golaghat

*Sanjib Kumar Borah, ACS – as CEO, Zilla Parishad, Majuli, with an additional charge as Registrar, Majuli University of Culture.

Assam Government transferred Garga Mohan Das, ACS from Additional District Commissioner, Sonitpur, to Additional District Commissioner, Kamrup.

*Priyanshu Bharadwaj, ACS from Co-District Commissioner, New Guwahati, Kamrup(M), to Additional District Commissioner, Kamrup.

*Oswin Nampui, ACS to Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, Tribal Affairs (P) Department.

*Nitisha Bora, ACS from Additional District Commissioner, Nalbari, to Additional District Commissioner, Morigaon.

*Kamal Baruah, ACS from Additional District Commissioner, Kamrup, to Co-District Commissioner, Jagiroad.

*Biman Das, ACS from Co-District Commissioner, Jagiroad, to Additional District Commissioner, Baksa.

*Chinmoy Pathak, ACS from Additional District Commissioner, Tinsukia, to Deputy Secretary, Personnel Department, Government of Assam.

*Dharitri Kakati Amphi, ACS from Assistant Commissioner, Barpeta, to Assistant Commissioner, Baksa.

*Kritartha Neog, ACS from Assistant Commissioner, Jorhat, to Assistant Commissioner, Doomdooma, Tinsukia.

*Barsha Talukdar, ACS from Assistant Commissioner, Naduar, Sonitpur, to Assistant Commissioner, Dibrugarh.

*Monjit Doley, ACS from Assistant Commissioner, Doomdooma, Tinsukia, to Assistant Commissioner, Jorhat.

The latest reshuffle will streamline administrative processes, improve public service delivery, and ensure seamless coordination between state and central government agencies, officials stated.

