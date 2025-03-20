Assam: Wine shops in Guwahati to stay open till 2 am, says CM

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursdays said that the cabinet has approved a policy to keep wine shops open till 2 am in the area of Guwahati.

In a press conference in Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister said that the Cabinet meeting in Dibrugarh took several important decisions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The cabinet approved the policy to keep wine shops open in the area of Guwahati till 2 am. The government initiated the policy to generate employment in the state”, the Chief Minister said.

As per the policy of the initiative, an individual can work only 48 hrs in a week. Further, he can also access 3 shifts of employees, as stated by the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister further stated that, shops in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar will now be allowed to remain open 24 hours a day. Shops will remain open in other towns till 2 am. Shops in rural areas are allowed to remain open till 11 pm.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Chief Minister said the measures have been taken to increase the income of small businessmen.

The Chief Minister added that even if the opening hours of shops are extended, workers cannot be made to work more than 48 hours a week. It also prohibits working more than nine hours in a shift.