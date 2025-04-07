Guwahati: Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah has vehemently denied allegations of demanding money from individuals involved in a coal syndicate, challenging anyone to prove otherwise and stating he would resign from politics if such evidence surfaced.

Borah asserted that Congress adheres to principled politics, blaming BJP supporters for circulating fabricated audio clips on social media.

These clips purportedly feature a voice demanding money, which the BJP alleged belonged to Borah. He refuted this claim, accusing the BJP of a smear campaign.

He has requested the Guwahati Police Commissioner to launch an investigation into the distribution of the alleged fake audio, demanding swift action against those responsible.

“We do not take money from any person; instead, our party workers fund operational costs,” Borah stated.

A Congress delegation, led by general secretary Ramanna Barua, filed a formal complaint at Hatigaon police station regarding the circulation of the audio clip. Police have confirmed they are investigating the matter.

In response, BJP spokesperson Manoj Baruah accused Borah of hypocrisy, alleging that the Congress, despite its accusations of corruption against the BJP, is itself embroiled in corrupt practices.

“The truth is out about who indulges in corruption,” Baruah said. He dismissed the Congress’s claim that the audio clips were AI-generated or fake, asserting that the public knows the truth.

“The Congress is known for its widespread corruption, and their leaders have no moral right to lecture the BJP on principles and honesty,” he added.