Guwahati: Authorities in Assam arrested a 25-year-old man and seized illegal wildlife parts at Bindhakata Ghat along the Brahmaputra River on Thursday.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) South Regional Office in Guwahati, Tinsukia Forest Range Office, Chabua Police Station, and Bindhakata Police Post.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Bipul Dang, a resident of Dhodiya Charisuti, Muluk Gaon in Dibrugarh district, was apprehended, while his accomplice, Hemanta Narah, escaped by jumping into the river despite security personnel firing three blank rounds.

The seizure included a leopard skin, seven canine teeth, a skull, several bones, and a pangolin skin, underscoring the persistent threat to India’s endangered species.

A video of the smuggler transporting the wildlife parts by boat circulated widely on social media this week. In the footage, Dang is heard claiming, “I am not, someone else has deployed me to this duty.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Authorities say the operation targeted a suspected smuggling network dealing in protected species. Both leopards and pangolins are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and are often hunted for their skins and scales, which are in demand in illegal international markets, particularly in East Asia.

“This bust is a stark reminder of organized networks exploiting our biodiversity for profit,” said a senior WCCB official. “The recovery of leopard and pangolin parts points to a well-coordinated trade driven by demand for traditional medicine and ornamental items.”

The case has been registered as number 75/2025 at Chabua Police Station. Investigations are ongoing to locate Narah and dismantle the broader smuggling network.

Conservationists warned that pangolins, known as the world’s most trafficked mammals, face severe threats from poaching. “Every seizure like this is a small victory, but it exposes the scale of the crisis,” said a wildlife biologist in Assam. “Leopards and pangolins are critical to our ecosystems, and their loss disrupts nature’s balance.”

Experts noted that the Brahmaputra River, a key lifeline for Assam’s biodiversity, has increasingly become a corridor for wildlife smugglers. Between 2014 and 2021, WCCB conducted 717 joint operations across India, arresting 1,488 wildlife criminals.

Local authorities and conservationists stressed the need for stronger enforcement, public awareness, and community engagement to curb trafficking. “The river’s vastness makes it a perfect hideout for smugglers,” said a local activist.

The Tinsukia operation has renewed calls for stricter penalties and international cooperation to address the illegal wildlife trade, which is estimated to be worth $7–23 billion annually. Authorities remain hopeful that the arrest will lead to further breakthroughs against the trafficking network in the region.