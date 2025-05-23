Written by Manoj Kumar Ojha and Avik Chakraborty

Doomdooma: Wildlife workers rescued a large monitor lizard from a residential area at Tingrai under Digboi Police Station in Tinsukia district of eastern Assam, said Devajit Moran, a wildlife rescuer.

The monitor lizard was rescued from the house of Kamal Das. The rare species was spotted by Kamal Das at his house on Friday at around 4 pm.

Das contacted environmentalist Debojit Moran of Tingrai to rescue the rare lizard from his house.

“We have rescued a rare Bengal monitor lizard from the residence of Kamal Das. I reached the spot and caught the lizard, and kept it in a box. It was later released in the Lakhipathar reserve forest,” Moran said.

Acting on the call, Moran and his team began tracking the reptile, which had been moving through the neighborhood.

” Earlier, the people had been killing the animal whose existence is in danger. But after working for decades with people, they contact. We’re grateful for their cooperation,” Moran said.

“We skillfully tracked and rescued the lizard around 4 pm,” Moran further said. “It appeared disoriented, likely trying to return to its natural habitat after being displaced.

These reptiles, accorded the highest protection under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act in India.

Monitor lizards are lizards in the genus Varanus, the only extant genus in the family Varanidae. They are native to Africa, Asia, and Oceania, and one species is also found in South America as an invasive species. About 80 species are recognized.

Monitor lizards are poached in some South and Southeast Asian countries, as their organs and fat are used in some traditional medicines, although there is no scientific evidence as to their effectiveness.

According to the IUCN Red List of threatened species, most of the monitor lizard species fall in the category of least concern, but the population is decreasing globally.