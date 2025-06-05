Dibrugarh: A disturbing incident has come to light from Assam’s Tinsukia district, where a wife allegedly attacked her husband with a sharp weapon when he went to meet their son.

The alleged assault occurred on Wednesday when the husband went to meet their son. A video of the entire episode has since gone viral on social media, garnering widespread attention and concern.

Sanjay Bhattacharjee, the identified victim, managed to record a video immediately after Madhuchaya Chakraborty, his wife, allegedly assaulted him.

In the viral video, Sanjay said that his wife, Mudhachaya Chakraborty, attacked him in his neck with a sharp weapon from the backside when he went to meet his son.

According to reports, doctors admitted Sanjay to a private hospital in Dibrugarh, and his condition is stated to be critical.

Reports indicate that Mudhachaya Chakraborty has been living in Tinsukia with her son for the last month.

According to Sanjay, he was playing with his son when suddenly his wife came and attacked him with a sharp weapon.

“Today, I will file an FIR against her at the Dibrugarh police station. My wife was living separately for the last one and a half years with my son. I don’t know what happened to her,” Sanjay said.