Guwahati: Nearly 9,000 dancers and drummers showcasing a grand Jhumoir dance performance welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam during the start of his two-day visit on Monday.

The Jhumoir Binandini program, organized by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, was attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and diplomats from 60 countries, presented a lively display of Assam’s traditions to an international audience.

The event marked the 200th anniversary of Assam’s tea industry and showcased the vibrant cultural heritage of the state’s tea tribes.

Speaking during the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated Assam’s deep connection to tea and recalled his own past as a tea vendor. “Who better understands the aroma and quality of tea than a chaiwala?” Modi remarked.

He also praised the northeast for finding the best ambassador, stating, “Today, over 60 ambassadors from around the world will experience Assam. They will take the flavor of tea with them.”

The event also featured a laser show highlighting a cultural theme of the state.

Later, PM Modi inaugurated two new galleries at the ‘Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure and Investment Summit’ in Guwahati’s Khanapara.

The galleries, titled ‘Pride of Assam’ and ‘Future of Assam’, feature displays on the state’s traditional industries as well as its modern infrastructure and industrial developments, as described by CM Sarma.

“Assam is brimming with excitement today. This stadium is full of energy. Your performance reflects the essence of our tea gardens. No one understands tea better than a chaiwala,” Modi said.

He also mentioned a previous visit to Assam in 2023, where over 11,000 participants set a world record for performing the Bihu dance.

PM Modi further highlighted his government’s efforts to establish “adivasi museums” across India, as well as initiatives to improve wages for tea garden workers, particularly women.

“1.5 lakh pregnant women in tea gardens now receive financial aid. The Assam government is opening 350 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs,” he noted.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma also remarked that the visit would send a strong message to industrialists that the state is now peaceful and ready for growth.

Sarma noted that while Assam had great potential at the time of independence, its development was hindered by historical challenges.

However, Sarma expressed confidence that the state is now on the path to a significant economic turnaround.