Dibrugarh: Basant Singh, a key member of the pro-Khalistan group Waris Punjab De and a close associate of its leader Amritpal Singh, returned to Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam on Monday following the completion of his parole.

Singh was temporarily released from the high-security jail on December 9 to attend the funeral of a family member in Punjab. After the funeral rites were performed, Punjab Police escorted him back to Dibrugarh.

Basant Singh has been incarcerated in Dibrugarh Central Jail since March 19, 2023, under the National Security Act (NSA). Having served a minimum of one year in detention, he was granted parole in accordance with prison regulations.

Parole is a temporary release of a prisoner for a specific period, often granted for reasons such as illness, death in the family, marriage, property disputes, or educational purposes.

Basant Singh was part of the initial group of four Waris Punjab De members who were transferred to Dibrugarh Jail from Punjab on March 19, 2023.

The other three individuals in this group were Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Gurmeet Singh Bhukhanwala, and Bhagwant Singh.

Subsequently, six more individuals, including Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Harjit Singh, and Gurinder Singh Aujla, were also brought to Dibrugarh Jail.