Guwahati: The polling for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council election of Assam began at 7 am on Wednesday, covering 20 constituencies across 362 polling stations.

Notably, the election is being conducted via ballot papers, replacing the usual use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The election for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council will take place in 36 constituencies in Assam’s Goalpara and Kamrup districts.

In Goalpara, voting is taking place for 20 constituencies, including Dhupdhora, Kothakuthi, Dhanubhanga, Rangjuli, Kushdhowa-Dorongiri, North Dudhnoi, South Dudhnoi, Bandarshi, Maj Jakhili, Shalpara, Habraghat, Derma Jakhili, Pub Azagar, Jinali, Agia, Dwarka, Bordamal-Kalyanpur, Dariduri, Dodan, and Joyramkuchi.

A total of 2,54,644 voters in these 20 constituencies will cast their votes to decide the fate of 20 candidates.

Across all 36 constituencies in Goalpara and Kamrup, a total of 4 lakh voters will determine the fate of 93 candidates.