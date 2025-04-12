Assam village boycotts Panchayat elections over poor infrastructure

Guwahati: The residents of Borjul-Gohorani village, located under Mornoi Gaon Panchayat in the Dhakuakhana sub-division of Lakhimpur district, Assam have declared their decision to boycott the upcoming Panchayat elections.

The decision stems from years of neglect by local authorities, particularly regarding the village’s deteriorating infrastructure.

On Saturday, villagers staged a protest march, carrying placards urging the 31 households in the area to abstain from voting. Demonstrators also declared a ban on the entry of political parties into the village for election campaigning.

Their primary grievance centers on the poor condition of the village road, which is crucial for transportation and local economic activities. Despite multiple appeals over the past five years, the Gaon Panchayat has allegedly failed to take any action. Residents also raised concerns over the neglected state of the weather bridge over the Champora Bolahi River, a vital link for the village.

As a mark of protest, villagers have put up banners near the bridge and at both entry points to the village, clearly stating their intention to boycott the polls unless their demands are addressed.

