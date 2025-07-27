Haflong: Dima Hasao police arrested a resident of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday for fraud in Assam’s Dima Hasao.

The man, identified as Shivam Pandey, who posed as an official of MIGLOX Petroleum Pvt Ltd., was arrested following a police complaint by a hotelier in Haflong on Saturday.

He allegedly did not pay the accommodation bill and took Rs. 25,000 on the pretext of offering an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the firm.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Faruque Ahmed said Pandey collected money from several individuals in Dima Hasao, claiming it was part of a CSR initiative and offering IPOs of the firm. ASP Ahmed confirmed that no share offering has been initiated by the firm, and this is a case of fraud.

A case has been registered with Haflong Police Station under case number 46/2025, sections 318(4), 338, and 336(3) of the BNS.

Due to some medical ailment, Pandey is currently receiving treatment at Haflong Civil Hospital.

Ahmed said the case is in the preliminary stage and promised to provide more details soon.