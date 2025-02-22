Guwahati: Mahbubul Hoque, the Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) was detained by a police team in Guwahati, Assam on Saturday morning.

As per reports, he was arrested by a police team comprising of Panbazar Police and Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police.

However, the police have not disclosed the exact reason why Hoque was arrested.

He was detained from his residence in Ghoramara area in Guwahati, Assam.

It was reported that the USTM founder was arrested over allegations of taking money in exchange for facilitating unfair means during the CBSE Class 12 Physics examination.

According to reports, 274 students appeared for the Physics exam at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Assam’s Sribhumi district, including 45 from the school and 214 from the ERD Group (A foundation run by Haque).

Allegedly, arrangements were made to assist ERD Foundation students during the exam in exchange for money, but when they did not receive the promised help, chaos erupted at the exam centre.