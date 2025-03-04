Guwahati: The Tribal Studies Centre and Department of History at Assam University‘s Diphu Campus are hosting a national seminar on March 6 and March 7 examining the intricate political, social, and economic landscape of Assam since 1980.

The seminar, titled “Assam After 1980: Politics, Identity, and Development,” will delve into the profound transformations that have shaped the state over the past four decades.

The Assam Movement (1979-85), a pivotal moment in the state’s history, serves as the starting point for this exploration. The movement, characterized by protests and ethnic violence stemming from anxieties over illegal immigration, ignited a series of events that continue to resonate today.

The seminar aims to critically analyze the interplay of ethnic identity, regionalism, insurgency, and the rise of right-wing politics in Assam, using the Assam Movement as a lens.

“This seminar seeks to foster a deeper understanding of the complexities that have shaped Assam since 1980,” said Prafulla Nath, a faculty of the Tribal Studies Centre at Assam University.

“By examining the legacy of the Assam Movement, the dynamics of insurgency, and the multifaceted nature of development, we hope to shed light on the challenges and opportunities facing the region,” he said.

The seminar will feature presentations by scholars who have extensively researched Assam, with a focus on themes such as the legacy of the Assam Movement, ethnicity and identity, insurgency, development and discontent, the sociology of violence, literature and popular culture, and the changing gender narrative.

A unique feature of the seminar will be roundtable discussions with activists and leaders who were actively involved in the politics of the 1980s.

The seminar will be held at the Assam University Diphu Campus in Diphu, Karbi Anglong.

Scholars interested in presenting papers are invited to submit a 300-word abstract to khar1khuwa@gmail.com.