Guwahati: The 15th edition of Badungduppa Kalakendra’s renowned “Under the Sal Tree” theatre festival commenced on Sunday morning amidst the serene Sal tree plantation at Rampur in Assam’s Goalpara district.

This year’s festival holds special significance as it marks the organization’s 25th anniversary, celebrating 25 years of groundbreaking theatre practices that seamlessly integrate art with nature.

The inaugural ceremony, graced by renowned painter Rabiram Brahma, set the stage for three days of captivating performances.

The opening play, “Dadan Raja” (Rabha), directed by Dhananjay Rabha and scripted by Managing Director Madan Rabha, transported the audience to the heart of Rabha culture.

This poignant play, depicting the tragic demise of a legendary Rabha king, showcased the power of storytelling and its deep connection to the community’s roots.

The afternoon witnessed the performance of “Monglee” (Bodo), directed by Pabitra Rabha and presented by Dapon the Mirror.

This play, a poignant reflection of rural and urban life, beautifully blended Bodo dance sequences with its narrative. The captivating performances, music, and choreography captivated the audience.

The opening day also saw the release of three significant books: “Resonance: Echoing the Spirit of Badungduppa,” a trilogical memorial book; “Sukracharjya Rabha on the Back Stage,” authored by Lakhikanta Rabha; and the second edition of “Under the Sal Tree,” edited by West Bengal-based litterateur Avik Bhattacharya.

Esteemed guests, including film director Santwana Bordoloi, poet and scientist Bipuljyoti Saikia, and senior journalist Mrinal Talukdar, graced the book release ceremony.

Thousands of theatre enthusiasts gathered in the open-air theatre, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Despite the winter chill, audiences were captivated by the performances and the unique ambiance of the festival.

Day two featured “Kindhan Charithiram” (Tamil), exploring themes of societal change, and “Kisan Raj” (Hindi), addressing the struggles and resilience of farmers.

Both plays received resounding applause. The final day will feature a Rabha folk performance and an open interactive session for reflection and discussion.