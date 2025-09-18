Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asserted that BTC land was not handed over to big corporates like Adani and Ambani.

“If there is land in BTC, it will go to the sons of BTC’s soil, not to Adani or Ambani,” he stressed.

CM Sarma was addressing an election rally at Hajoowa in Koklabari, under the Koklabari Council constituency, in support of BJP candidate Ramen Modah.

He exuded confidence about the BJP’s performance in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

“BJP is making significant progress in the BTC polls. This time, we are very close to forming the government,” Sarma said.

He added that while UPPL, BPF, and Congress leaders have been attacking the BJP, his party has not indulged in any political slugfest.

CM Sarma reiterated that no other party has been able to draw the kind of enthusiasm and public participation that the BJP has witnessed in its rallies.

Attacking Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Sarma alleged that the party was attempting to secure only minority votes. “Congress survives only on minority votes. Others do not support them,” he stated.

Sarma underscored the BJP’s role in bringing peace to the Bodoland region.

“There is no unrest in BTC now, and that is the success of the BJP. This time, we aim to bring change in BTC and form a government with the support of leaders like Hagrama Mohilary and Pramod Boro,” he noted.

Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass, MLA Phanidhar Talukdar, and other dignitaries attended the rally.