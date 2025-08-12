Digboi: Security forces in Assam’s Tinsukia district arrested an alleged linkman of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) during an intensified operation ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

The arrest took place on Tuesday morning in Digboi after receiving specific intelligence about the movements of suspected operatives in the area.

Security forces apprehended the alleged linkman, who has a history of association with the banned ULFA group, from Raiding village, located near Tingrai, the site of the nation’s 79th Independence Day celebrations

The Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) in Tinsukia and his team made the arrest, finding the suspect in an agricultural field.

The individual, identified as a former member of the ULFA group, confessed to his prior involvement with the outfit. He hails from Sivasagar district.

The authorities have kept the technical details of the suspect’s identity confidential for the ongoing investigation.

The arrest has raised tensions in the area, as it occurred just 5 kilometers from the flag-hoisting site at Tingrai General Ground, where the country’s first official Independence Day celebration will take place, organized by the Digboi Sub-District Administration.

“The arrest and interrogation are part of a broader security sweep aimed at neutralizing any potential militant networks before Independence Day,” said Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, Superintendent of Police, in a phone interview with North East Now.

“We are leaving no room for disruptive activities in the district. All security measures have been strengthened, and we are closely monitoring the movements of suspected individuals. Public cooperation is critical to ensure peaceful celebrations,” added the cop.

Interrogation of the apprehended linkman was ongoing at the time of filing this report.