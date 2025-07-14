Dibrugarh: The Sapekhati Police in Assam’s Charaideo district have arrested an alleged linkman associated with the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I)

The accused, identified as Shanku Das, 30, was apprehended during a police operation conducted at his residence in Barahi Helkatop, Sonari.

According to police sources, Das is suspected of facilitating communication between ULFA-I and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN).

He is also believed to have been involved in various unlawful activities under the direction of these groups.

Das is currently in police custody and is being interrogated. Legal proceedings are underway.

