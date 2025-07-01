Guwahati: The District and Sessions Court of Udalguri in Assam on June 30 sentenced Neeraj Sharma to life imprisonment for the murder of two schoolboys, Kaushik Sarmah and Gaurab Sarmah, who were his stepbrothers.

The judgment was delivered by District and Sessions Judge N Senabaya Deori. Sharma was convicted under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and fined Rs30,000.

He was also sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 140(1) of the BNS. The court ordered that both sentences will run concurrently.

The case pertains to an incident that took place on December 20, 2024, when Sharma allegedly killed the two minors. Their bodies were found the next day in a forested area near Sastrapara village, along the banks of the Naika River, on the outskirts of Tangla. Police reports indicated injuries inflicted by sharp weapons.

Following a complaint filed by the victims’ mother, Tangla Police registered a case (Tangla PS Case No. 76/2024) under Sections 103(1)/137(2) of the BNS. Sharma was arrested during the course of the investigation, and a chargesheet was subsequently filed. The prosecution submitted material evidence and eyewitness testimony leading to his conviction.

Additionally, the court directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the mother of the victims under Section 395 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), in accordance with the victim compensation scheme.