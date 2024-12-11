Guwahati: Two alleged wildlife smugglers were arrested from Nilbagan in the Nagaon-Hojai border of Assam with tiger skin and bones on Tuesday.

As per sources, the Customs Department foiled the wildlife trafficking attempt, seizing a tiger cub’s skin with a sizable quantity of bones.

According to officials, the smugglers had killed the tiger over a year ago and were attempting to smuggle its skin to Myanmar.

The Customs Department said that it had a tip-off on a possible trade of the animal parts.

Based on the input, they launched a probe and arrested the smugglers.

They were trying to sell the tiger skin on the grey market.

Sources said that while the international market fetches Rs 1 crore for a full-grown tiger skin.

However, the arrested persons were attempting to sell the skin for 80 lakhs.

Further investigation regarding the seizure is being carried out.