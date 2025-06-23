Guwahati: Two more individuals have been arrested from different parts of Assam for allegedly making anti-Hindu remarks in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, bringing the total number of such arrests to 97, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister said one arrest was made in Tinsukia and another in Nagaon district. “Crackdown on anti-Hindu elements continues… 97 anti-national and anti-Hindu culprits behind bars now,” he wrote.

According to Sarma, the individual arrested from Tinsukia had shared objectionable content related to Hinduism on social media, while the accused from Nagaon had posted derogatory comments about Lord Ram.

These arrests are part of an ongoing statewide crackdown following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead—mostly tourists—and injured several others.

Earlier, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and making statements regarding its alleged involvement in the attack. After being granted bail, he was subsequently detained under the National Security Act (NSA).

On May 2, during a campaign rally for the upcoming panchayat elections, Chief Minister Sarma made strong remarks condemning those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

He urged citizens to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army in bringing perpetrators of terror to justice, stating that “those shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ will have their legs broken.”