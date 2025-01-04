Guwahati: A 13-year-old girl from the Jalukbari area in Guwahati, Assam was allegedly abducted and raped by four individuals.

According to reports, the girl was abducted by four individuals from Kailashpur, Jalukbari on January 1 and taken to an hotel in the vicinity, where she was allegedly gang-raped.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The accused, reportedly residents of Sundarbari, later abandoned the girl near her residence.

Also Read: Assam: Key accused in multi-crore online scam shifted to Dibrugarh jail

The girl’s family filed a police complaint after recovering her, following which the Jalukbari police launched an investigation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Man killed in rhino attack in Kaziranga

Two of the accused, identified as minors, have been detained by the police, while the other two remain at large.

The police have filed a case under the POCSO Act and are conducting further investigations.