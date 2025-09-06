Guwahati: Two minor siblings drowned in a pond at Paschim Jurbari village under Patharkandi police station in Assam’s Sribhumi district on Friday.

The victims, a five-year-old girl and her three-year-old brother, were children of a local couple.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to police, the children had accompanied their mother to a neighbour’s house around noon. While she was inside engaged in conversation, the siblings wandered off and fell into a nearby pond.

A search operation was launched immediately after they were reported missing. The younger child’s body was recovered first, followed shortly by the elder sibling’s. Both were rushed to Patharkandi Government Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Patharkandi police, led by Officer-in-Charge Someshwar Roy, arrived at the scene and initiated legal formalities. The bodies were later sent to Karimganj Civil Hospital for autopsy under the supervision of Circle Officer Aditi Nunisa.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The incident has left the local community in deep mourning, highlighting concerns about child safety near open water bodies in the region.