Guwahati: At least two women were killed after they were run over by a truck that had crashed into three shops in Dibrugarh, Assam on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Moran area near a market in Dibrugarh, Assam.

The truck’s driver allegedly lost control of the truck owing to some mechanical issues.

He crashed into three shops in the area killing at least two people while injuring one.

The deceased were identified as Runumi Das (45) and Sumila Das (50), both residents of Serepakhati.

Apart from them, the woman injured in the accident has been identified as Anjali Das.

She has been admitted to the AMCH in Dibrugarh, Assam.

The truck bearing registration NL 01 AE 1218 was heading to Dibrugarh when it crashed.

Following the accident, the truck driver managed to flee.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.