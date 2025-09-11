Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) proudly celebrates the selection of two outstanding students, Jyotishma Medhi and Ayon Chila Oja, to participate in the prestigious World Youth Festival Assembly, taking place from September 17–21, 2025, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

Chosen from a competitive pool of over 60,000 applicants, their selection highlights their exceptional talent and determination.

The festival will unite more than 1,000 young leaders from Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America, creating a vibrant platform for global collaboration and innovation.

Jyotishma and Ayon will commence their journey from Delhi to Moscow on September 15, 2025, with opportunities to visit iconic Russian cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, alongside attending the festival.

This achievement builds on GCU’s proud tradition of global engagement, following the participation of its students in last year’s World Youth Festival in Sochi, Russia.

The university extends its sincere appreciation to the Russian authorities for facilitating this remarkable opportunity.

The World Youth Festival Assembly will feature an inspiring program, including transformative immersive performances, practical workshops, and masterclasses led by renowned Russian and international experts.

This dynamic event will enable participants to connect with ambitious, like-minded peers worldwide, fostering skill development, networking, and the creation of visionary projects that will shape the future.