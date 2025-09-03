Guwahati: Ahead of the Assembly Elections due next year, two former MLAs resigned from their respective parties on Wednesday.

Ex-BJP legislator from Sipajhar, Binanda Saikia, quit the saffron party, while former Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Satyabrata Kalita walked out on AGP, which is in alliance with the BJP in the state.

The buzz is that while Saikia is likely to join Congress, Kalita might switch to Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

Saikia, who joined the BJP in 2015, informed his displeasure of not being consulted in party matters since 2021.

“There is growing communalisation, and the party has become individualistic. There is no scope for collective working in the party,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Saikia denied any differences with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

However he is yet to take a call on his on his political future.

Kalita, speaking to the media on Wednesday, slammed the AGP leadership for being a stooge to BJP’s influence.

“I have always opposed this. This will severely affect the party in future. AGP is reduced to Morcha (unit) of BJP. AGP has become a regional unit of BJP,” he said.

Kalita also protested the Centre’s move to extend the cut-off date for entry under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to December 31, 2024.

He accused the AGP president and Assam Accord minister Atul Bora of not succeeding to protect the 1985 Accord.

The accord mandated deportation of all foreigners entering Assam after March 24, 1971.

“We have no right to call ourselves a regional party after the BJP has completely rejected the Assam Accord,” he said adding that Bora had been party president for ten years that runs contrary to BJP’s frequent leadership changes.

Kalita added that AGP had no internal democracy.

He also questioned the saffron party’s dwindling support.

Kaliat has already made it clear that he would fight from the Kamalpur seat in 2026 – won by the BJP in the last state polls.