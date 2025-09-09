Silchar: Police in Assam’s Cachar district arrested two men on Monday for allegedly posing as qualified doctors, following complaints filed by the Assam Council of Medical Registration (ACMR).

The accused were identified as Pankaj Chaudhary, a resident of Silchar, and Subhir Choudhury of Kalain.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrests were made after ACMR anti-quackery vigilance officer Abhijit Neog lodged FIRs against them.

According to police, Pankaj had been illegally practicing as a medicine specialist, gastroenterologist, and diabetologist. He displayed signboards, issued prescriptions, and falsely claimed qualifications such as MBBS, MD, and international fellowships.

He was also found using Registration No. 24147, which actually belongs to a genuine doctor with the same name from Uttar Pradesh, holding valid medical degrees.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A search operation in Silchar led to Pankaj’s detention from a private clinic. Cachar SSP Numal Mahatta said the accused was arrested after fake PAN and Aadhaar cards were recovered from him.

“Even his supposed family members in Kolkata refused to identify him. We are investigating his real identity,” the SSP added.

Pankaj has been booked under sections of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the Assam Medical Council Act, 1999, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for forgery, impersonation, and cheating.

In a separate incident, Subhir Choudhury was caught red-handed while treating a patient inside a pharmacy at Kalain. Investigations revealed he had long been posing as an MBBS doctor without any recognized qualifications.

With these arrests, the Cachar district police have nabbed six fake doctors in the past two weeks.