Assam: Two arrested with leopard skin and bones in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: In an operation against the smuggling of animal parts, two persons were arrested and a leopard’s skin and bones were seized from their possession in the Moran area of Dibrugarh, Assam.

The persons identified as Madhurajya Sonowal and Pankaj Baruah are from the Moran area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to reports, the Customs Department nabbed Madhurajya Sonowal when he went to sell leopard skin and bones in the Ghaspuria area of Moran.

During interrogation, Madhurajya Sonowal revealed that one Pankaj Baruah gave him the animal parts and told him that he would get Rs 2 lakh for the leopard skin and bones.

After the revelation, a joint operation was launched by Moran police and forest department on Sunday leading to the arrest of Pankaj Baruah from Nahorani area of Moran area in Dibrugarh.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Recently, Pankaj Baruah made headlines after he caught a black panther with a self-made cage.

Before that, he caught a leopard and handed it over to the forest department.

However, Sonowal claimed that he had no idea how or where the leopard was killed but said that Pankaj ate its flesh.

Both the accused were under the custody of Moran police.