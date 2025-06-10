Guwahati: The Dibrugarh Forest Department of Assam, on Tuesday arrested two individuals for illegally hunting egret birds, which are protected under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The accused, identified as Vijay Majhi and Rajesh Karmakar, were detained in the Milan Nagar area after videos of their actions surfaced and went viral on social media, prompting swift action by the authorities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to Dibrugarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Nandha Kumar, the hunted birds belong to species listed under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Act, which strictly prohibits hunting. “Egret species are protected by law, and hunting them is a punishable, non-bailable offense. Some, like the Little Egret and Cattle Egret, also fall under Schedule II, underscoring the need for stronger conservation efforts,” the DFO stated.

The department has launched legal proceedings against the two individuals and emphasized that firm action will be taken to deter such violations in the future.

“People must recognize the grave consequences of illegal hunting,” Kumar added. “Our laws are meant to safeguard vulnerable wildlife, and it’s crucial to raise public awareness about conservation.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!