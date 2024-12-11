Guwahati: A total of nine Gram Panchayats from Assam and Tripura have been selected to receive the National Panchayat Award 2024.

The award conferment ceremony this year, organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, is being held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu will present awards to 45 recipients across various categories, recognising their exemplary contributions to sustainable and inclusive development.

The Jengrai and Bebejia Demow Bangthai Gram Panchayats from Assam have been selected for this year’s award.

The Jengrai Gram Panchayat, under Majuli district, has been selected for the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar and will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 crore in the category of Child-Friendly Panchayat.

The Bebejia Demow Bangthai Gram Panchayat, under Nagaon district, has been selected for the Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar and will receive a cash prize of Rs 1.25 crore for being recognised as the best Gram Panchayat.

On the other hand, seven Gram Panchayats from Tripura have been selected for the awards.

The Betcherra, Rajkang, Debbari and South Manu Bankul Gram Panchayats have been selected for the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar.

The Amarpur and Gomati Gram Panchayats have been selected for the Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar.

The Thakchara Gram Panchayat has been chosen for the Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar.